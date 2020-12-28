  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Conagra Brands Issues Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Disclosure for Fiscal Year 2020

December 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:CAG +1.13%

Disclosure highlights key environmental, social and governance (ESG) data

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) today announced the publication of its Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for fiscal year 2020. The disclosure details Conagra's ongoing focus on environmental excellence, strong governance, and safe operations. This marks the first time that Conagra has reported to the SASB framework according to the Standard for the Processed Foods industry as defined by SASB's Sustainable Industry Classification System®️ (SICS®️).

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)

SASB is an independent, standards-setting organization dedicated to improving the effectiveness and comparability of corporate disclosure on material environmental, social and governance factors. SASB's approach to standard-setting uses a process that is evidence-based and market-informed.

"This disclosure represents another step forward in Conagra's commitment to transparency on environmental, social, and governance topics," said Katya Hantel, senior director of Sustainability at Conagra Brands. "We recognize the need for investors and other audiences to have access to reliable ESG data, and we are pleased to evolve our reporting with the publication of our inaugural SASB disclosure."

For more information, please see Conagra's full 2020 SASB disclosure. In addition, Conagra Brands intends to publish its annual Citizenship Report in early calendar year 2021, with supplementary ESG data addressing elements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks, including climate change, water and deforestation management strategies.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA:
Tim Wrona
312-549-5400
[email protected]

INVESTORS:
Brian Kearney
312-549-5002
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-issues-sustainability-accounting-standards-board-sasb-disclosure-for-fiscal-year-2020-301197735.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)