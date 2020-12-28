  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Amyris Announces Bonsucro Certification Sustainable Sugarcane Production For Clean Ingredients

December 28, 2020 | About: NAS:AMRS +10.57%

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it has received Bonsucro Chain of Custody Certification.

Bonsucro is a global organization that promotes sustainable sugarcane production, processing and trade around the world. The Bonsucro Chain of Custody Standard ensures that sustainability claims along the sugarcane supply chain are traceable from farmer to end user.

Sustainability is a key pillar of Amyris' No CompromiseTM commitment, and our leading synthetic biology platform delivers clean chemistry using sustainably sourced sugarcane. The Bonsucro certification provides clarity and credibility to our consumers and customers that we produce products using ethical and fair-trade practices, an important and growing trend in consumer products. Through its Code of Conduct, Bonsucro members commit to supporting sustainable sugarcane agriculture and to work with ethical supply chains. Bonsucro is also part of United Nations Global Compact and aligns their member Code of Conduct with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and focus on multiple Sustainable Development Goals including Responsible Consumption and Climate Action.

"The pandemic has significantly accelerated consumer preference and demand for clean, sustainably sourced products and healthy living. Amyris' Certification of the Bonsucro Chain of Custody Standard underscores our mission to deliver clean, sustainable solutions for a healthier planet," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "We are the first and only biotech company, enabled by our proprietary Lab-to-Market synthetic biology platform, to develop some of the world's leading molecules and to produce and deliver these with the Bonsucro Certification. This is a value add for our customers and partners and will help continue our industry leading revenue growth and deepen our strategic partnerships."

About Amyris
Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-announces-bonsucro-certification-sustainable-sugarcane-production-for-clean-ingredients-301198535.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)