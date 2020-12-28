Love - and Spring - are in the Air! Hershey Brings New Treats for Valentine's Day and Easter

HERSHEY, Pa., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick 2021 off right, Hershey is launching new Valentine's and Easter innovations. This launch comes as Hershey's iconic brands unveil new products that feature exciting twists on classic flavors and awe-inspiring shapes.

All the Valentine's Day Goodness.

Introducing Hershey's Kisses milk chocolate Meltaway Roses, Hershey's milk chocolate Bear, Hershey's Hugs & Kisses Heart Box, Reese's Peanut Butter Rose, and Reese's Big Box O' Love. Playing on charming shapes and new flavors, look no further – Hershey has your gift giving covered. Highlights include a surprising velvety cream that bursts out of each Meltaway Rose, adorable shapes in each chocolate Bear and a dynamic duo better than the real thing with each Reese's Peanut Butter Rose.

"Whether you are a hopeless romantic or a last-minute Cupid, these new offerings are the perfect treat to make Valentine's Day extra special," said Erin Crawford, Brand Manager, Holiday. "Our team took our classics – Kisses candies, Hershey's chocolates, Reese's cups – and added new seasonal masterpieces that you'll want to stock up on for the entire year."

Hop to it this Easter.

Introducing the brand-new Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's milk chocolate Pip Bunny, Hershey's milk chocolate Build-A-Bunny and Ice Breakers Strawberry Lemonade Duckling. Spring has sprung with Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups, delivering extra marshmallow flavored goodness on top of the iconic peanut butter and chocolate duo. For the classic chocolate lovers, there are more chocolate bunnies to choose from this year than ever before. Those looking for a refreshing burst of flavor will enjoy Ice Breakers Strawberry Lemonade Duckling, a sugar-free gum with a sweet and sour twist in adorable packaging – the perfect complement to any Easter basket.

"This Easter, our star is the Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cup" said Michael Reese, Senior Brand Manager, Holiday. "We've reimagined the classic Reese's Cup by combining the top Easter flavors, milk chocolate, marshmallow and delicious Reese's peanut butter, all into one amazing cup. Yes, it's as good as it sounds."

Not to be missed, the hottest hits from Valentine's Days and Easters' past are coming back! Shoppers will find more heart-filled goodness with Hershey's Kisses Lava Cake, Kit Kat® Raspberry Creme and Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts, all returning this holiday. Easter Bunnies beware, your favorite egg-inspired chocolates including Cadbury Creme Eggs, Reese's Pieces Shake N' Break and Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs are back again this year. Also returning as a seasonal favorite, try Kit Kat® Lemon Crisp – sure to brighten your day!

All Valentine's Day and Easter Hershey products will be available in stores nationwide for a limited time only. For more information on the new treats, please visit www.hersheys.com.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/love--and-spring--are-in-the-air-hershey-brings-new-treats-for-valentines-day-and-easter-301198366.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company