Kellogg Makes Childhood Dreams Come True With First-Ever Little DebbieÂ® Cereal

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The creator of the nation's favorite breakfast cereals is teaming up with America's No. 1 selling snack cake to transform the beloved childhood treat into Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal. Breakfast and creme pie fans alike can now experience the irresistibly iconic treat at their breakfast table — just in time for the original Little Debbie snack cake's 60th anniversary.

Crispy oatmeal cookie flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses feature a sweet, creme-y coating reminiscent of those delightful pies, so each bite delivers the flavor of your favorite childhood snack.

"At Kellogg, we are always looking for delicious ways to surprise and excite our fans. The original Little Debbie snack cakes, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, have delighted millions of kids and adults alike for generations," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "With Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack."

"It's a joyous moment to see one of our fans' most-loved Little Debbie products — the Oatmeal Creme Pie — be transformed for a new eating experience," said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods. "The cereal captures the flavor of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies in a fun, new way, whether you enjoy it in a bowl with milk or straight out of the box."

Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal is now available in stores nationwide and online at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit KelloggCompany.com or OpenforBreakfast.com.

About McKee Foods' Little Debbie Brand

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is America's No. 1 selling snack cake and is increasing its presence in the breakfast pastry and cookie categories. More than 138 billion Little Debbie® snacks have been sold by retailers since 1960 in the United States and Canada. Every week, Little Debbie® snacks are baked fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities — that's why they're so fresh tasting. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our quality pledge and our guaranteed fresh date on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information. You can also find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-makes-childhood-dreams-come-true-with-first-ever-little-debbie-cereal-301198529.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company