OPTEC International, Inc. (OPTI) December 29th, Annual Shareholder Zoom Call Dial In Credentials

December 28, 2020 | About: OTCPK:OPTI +14.43%

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC Pink:OPTI). A developer of UV and UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today announced that it will be holding the annual shareholder call via Zoom on December 29, 2020 at 1:30pm Pacific Standard Time.

The credentials for the Shareholder Dial In are:

When: Dec 29, 2020 01:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Topic: OPTEC International, Inc. (OPTI) Annual Shareholder Event

Register in advance for this webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_liE48ymJRPOmjh_JP43pWA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

CEO, Roger Pawson, stated, "We have decided to schedule the annual shareholder call at the end of this month to review the company's 2020 overall status. Please email your questions to: [email protected] and we will address as many of the questions as we can during the call".

The purpose of the call is to provide a year-end update of the company's progress and growth and answer pending questions to provide clarity and future expectations to our shareholders. The Company will post the call-in details via press release and on the website prior to the call. Furthermore, an audio copy of the shareholder call will be published on www.Optecintl.com for the benefit of shareholders who cannot attend on December 29, 2020 will still be able to hear all that will be discussed.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTECInternational is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461 / [email protected]

SOURCE: OPTEC International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622428/OPTEC-International-Inc-OPTI-December-29th-Annual-Shareholder-Zoom-Call-Dial-In-Credentials

