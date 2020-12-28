  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Biggest Jackpot Ever: Lucky HollywoodCasino.com Player Hits Historic Win

December 28, 2020 | About: NAS:PENN -6.29%

One lucky HollywoodCasino.com player received an extra gift this holiday season with a jackpot win of over half a million dollars.

The lucky player, Randy S. won a $537,000 jackpot on December 16. He was playing the slot game Halloween Jack on his Android device.

“This has been our biggest jackpot win so far,” says Rich Criado, General Manager of iCasino for Penn National Gaming. “We’re thrilled that this player was able to go into the holiday season and 2021 with more than half a million dollars in the bank!”

Halloween Jack on HollywoodCasino.com

Halloween Jack is NetEnt’s spookiest video slot game. The game’s scariest features include free spins, the Stacked Hell Hound Wile, and the Expanding Death Reaper Wild.

HollywoodCasino.com currently offers Halloween Jack on pa.hollywoodcasino.com on desktop and on the Android app. The free-to-play version of Halloween Jack is also available on Penn National Gaming’s social casino site, mychoice® Casino, which is available in the Google Play Store or in the App Store nationwide.

About HollywoodCasino.com

HollywoodCasino.com offers many games for real money casino play on pa.hollywoodcasino.com, including popular titles like Blackjack, Dancing Drums, and 88 Fortunes.

HollywoodCasino.com was the first online casino to accept a wager in Pennsylvania, and was also the first to offer a native iOS application that complied with Apple’s HTML5 guidelines. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to quality, Hollywood Casino offers premium game content, innovative promotions, and superior online casino technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005249/en/


Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

