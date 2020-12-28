OFG Bancorp to Report 4Q20 Results and Hold Call Monday, January 25, 2021











Participant Toll-Free Phone Number: (888) 562-3356







Participant Toll-Free Phone Number: (888) 562-3356



Participant International Phone Number: (973) 582-2700







Participant International Phone Number: (973) 582-2700



Conference ID: 864-1568







OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report fourth quarter 2020 financial results Monday, January 25, 2021 before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at [url="]www.ofgbancorp.com[/url]. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter. Visit the webcast link in advance to download any necessary software.Now in its 56year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at [url="]www.ofgbancorp.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005267/en/