Balfour Beatty Announces New President in the Northwest

Balfour Beatty, who operates in the Northwest as Howard S Wright, announces the promotion of Portland-based executive, Troy Dickson, to president in the Northwest. Dickson will replace former Northwest president, Dan Peyovich, and will provide strategic oversight for the Oregon and Washington State offices. Additionally, he will work alongside the local leadership teams in both offices to help leverage collaboration, innovation and best practices.“I am very proud to announce Troy Dickson as the new president for our Northwest team,” said Leon Blondin, Balfour Beatty’s US chief executive officer. “Troy has been instrumental in expanding the Portland business and a leader in the Northwest for the past 23 years. He is a known advocate who supports and mentors our top talent and shares our company’s people-first mentality. We are excited to support and welcome Troy in his role with full support of our leadership teams across the nation.”During his tenure at the company, Dickson has held positions including vice president of operations for the West Region of Balfour Beatty, and most recently, serving as senior vice president and Oregon manager. He is well known for his hands-on leadership that provides local team members with the direction and support necessary to ensure successful delivery of each project and leading many of the company’s most significant projects in Oregon from preconstruction through construction.Dickson’s resume also includes overseeing the successful completion of many high-profile projects in Oregon such as The Portland Building reconstruction, Broadway Tower, Museum Place South Development, Eliot Tower, the Elizabeth, and ODS Tower. He also directed the pursuit and delivery of the renovation and modernization of the [url="]award-winning[/url] Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building. His oversight and thought leadership as part of the integrated project delivery (IPD) team ensured the project achieved its high-performance green building goals and recognition as one of the nation’s most energy efficient high rises.With more than three decades of experience in the construction industry, Dickson continuously strives for operational excellence both regionally and nationally. His work has resulted in heightened jobsite safety, reduced risk for clients and partners and an efficient platform for project teams to execute. Dickson is a graduate of the University of Alberta with a degree in Civil Engineering, and is a licensed Professional Engineer and LEED Accredited Professional.“I am honored to follow in Dan Peyovich’s footsteps and continue his outstanding leadership and performance for our operations in the Northwest,” said Troy Dickson, Balfour Beatty president in the Northwest. “I look forward to being a part of Balfour Beatty’s national executive leadership team in providing strategic oversight and support to our team members, clients, and partners. With safety, operational excellence and our people-first commitment as our focus, I am proud to serve our teams locally and nationally in the successful and essential delivery of projects across our community.”Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of [url="]Balfour+Beatty+plc[/url] (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by. To learn more, visit [url="]www.balfourbeattyus.com[/url].

