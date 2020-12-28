NYSE Group Announces 2021, 2022 and 2023 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar

NYSE Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today the 2023 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2021 and 2022 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.

HOLIDAY 2021 2022 2023 New Year’s Day Friday, January 1 — Monday, January 2 (New Year’s Day holiday observed) Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, January 18 Monday, January 17 Monday, January 16 Washington's Birthday Monday, February 15 Monday, February 21 Monday, February 20 Good Friday Friday, April 2 Friday, April 15 Friday, April 7 Memorial Day Monday, May 31 Monday, May 30 Monday, May 29 Independence Day Monday, July 5 (July 4 holiday observed) Monday, July 4 Tuesday, July 4* Labor Day Monday, September 6 Monday, September 5 Monday, September 4 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 25** Thursday, November 24** Thursday, November 23** Christmas Day Friday, December 24 (Christmas holiday observed) Monday, December 26 (Christmas holiday observed) Monday, December 25

*Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

**Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 26, 2021, Friday, November 25, 2022, and Friday, November 24, 2023 (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars.

