  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Americans Can Get Answers about Second Stimulus with Help and Resources from H&R Block

December 28, 2020 | About: HRB +2.2%

Payment Calculator and Resource Hubs Inform Individuals, Families, and Small Business Owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of Americans prepare to receive a second stimulus check and small business owners await extended relief as part of The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, they can receive answers to questions and calculate how much they may receive with help and support from H&R Block (: HRB). A stimulus payment calculator, as well as a new library of resources and information are available at www.hrblock.com/coronavirus.

“At H&R Block, we know families and small businesses have been deeply impacted by COVID-19,” said Julius Lai, H&R Block’s Chief Product and Experience Officer. “We’re here to help everyone understand the second stimulus relief bill with our updated Coronavirus Resource Centers and stimulus check calculator.”

The new resources help people:

  • Calculate the estimated stimulus amount they may receive
  • Get answers to commonly asked questions such as “will I get a second stimulus payment?” and “how much money will I receive?”
  • Understand what new loan and extended Payroll Protection Program support is available to small business owners

The online resources are just one way the company is providing help. H&R Block tax pros also have the latest knowledge to help people simplify their taxes, maximize their refunds, and navigate any unique challenges due to the pandemic.

Visit the H&R Block coronavirus resource center and stimulus check calculator for the most updated information.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

ti?nf=ODExODE0MCMzODk3ODcwIzIwMDYxNDU=
7077768a-9e76-4228-bfa2-502a424050ae
For further information
Investor Relations:  Colby Brown  |  816-854-4559  |  [email protected]
Media Relations:  Angela Davied  |  816-854-5798  |  [email protected]

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)