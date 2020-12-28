  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Banco Santander-Chile Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

December 28, 2020 | About: BSAC +0.05%

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10.00 AM (Eastern Time) when we will discuss 4Q 2020 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Earnings report will be published on February 4, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on January 21.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bd7z7h7q

Or please dial: (866) 438-8451 or (409) 220-9840

Participant Passcode: 1354656

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.

If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at [email protected], Rowena Lambert at [email protected] or Fernanda Vasquez at [email protected].

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.santander.cl

ti?nf=ODExODExNiMzODk3Nzg0IzIwMDk4OTg=
8f2f753f-e42d-4696-9c5b-b0924ea7d79b

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)