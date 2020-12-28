US Indexes End Higher Monday After Stimulus Bill Passes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,403.97 on Monday with a gain of 204.10 points or 0.68%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,735.36 for a gain of 32.30 points or 0.87%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,899.42 for a gain of 94.69 points or 0.74%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 21.69 for a gain of 0.16 points or 0.74%.

Monday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes closed with gains Monday after President Trump approved Congress' spending and stimulus bill on Sunday night, avoiding a government shutdown.

Across the board, the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector led the day's gains, up 1.14%. Long weekends for both Christmas and New Year's are helping retail sales.

In other news:

AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Coronavirus vaccine is expected to get emergency use approval in the U.K. and India.

Britain and the European Union have finalized their Brexit trade deal.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 9.7 in December from 12.

The Treasury held auctions for two-year notes at a rate of 0.137%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.100%, three-month bills at a rate of 0.095% and five-year notes at a rate of 0.394%.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) gained 5.11%

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) gained 4.17%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,996.25 for a loss of 7.70 points or -0.38%.The S&P 600 closed at 1,124.94 for a gain of 3.43 points or 0.31%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,930.78 for a loss of 125.37 points or -0.89%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,058.17 for a gain of 27.11 points or 0.30%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,309.52 for a loss of 5.84 points or -0.25%; the S&P 100 at 1,715.21 for a gain of 20.40 points or 1.20%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,838.86 for a gain of 127.85 points or 1.01%; the Russell 3000 at 2,240.85 for a gain of 12.22 points or 0.55%; the Russell 1000 at 2,111.63 for a gain of 12.90 points or 0.61%; the Wilshire 5000 at 39,088.56 for a gain of 245.51 points or 0.63%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 682.32 for a gain of 1.49 points or 0.22%.

