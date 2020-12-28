US Indexes End Higher Monday After Stimulus Bill Passes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,403.97 on Monday with a gain of 204.10 points or 0.68%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,735.36 for a gain of 32.30 points or 0.87%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,899.42 for a gain of 94.69 points or 0.74%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 21.69 for a gain of 0.16 points or 0.74%.
Monday's Market Movers
U.S. indexes closed with gains Monday after President Trump approved Congress' spending and stimulus bill on Sunday night, avoiding a government shutdown.
Across the board, the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector led the day's gains, up 1.14%. Long weekends for both Christmas and New Year's are helping retail sales.
In other news:
- AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Coronavirus vaccine is expected to get emergency use approval in the U.K. and India.
- Britain and the European Union have finalized their Brexit trade deal.
- The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 9.7 in December from 12.
- The Treasury held auctions for two-year notes at a rate of 0.137%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.100%, three-month bills at a rate of 0.095% and five-year notes at a rate of 0.394%.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) gained 5.11%
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) gained 4.17%
Small-Cap Stocks
In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,996.25 for a loss of 7.70 points or -0.38%.The S&P 600 closed at 1,124.94 for a gain of 3.43 points or 0.31%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,930.78 for a loss of 125.37 points or -0.89%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,058.17 for a gain of 27.11 points or 0.30%.
Other Notable Indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,309.52 for a loss of 5.84 points or -0.25%; the S&P 100 at 1,715.21 for a gain of 20.40 points or 1.20%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,838.86 for a gain of 127.85 points or 1.01%; the Russell 3000 at 2,240.85 for a gain of 12.22 points or 0.55%; the Russell 1000 at 2,111.63 for a gain of 12.90 points or 0.61%; the Wilshire 5000 at 39,088.56 for a gain of 245.51 points or 0.63%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 682.32 for a gain of 1.49 points or 0.22%.
