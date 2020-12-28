Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) COO Roger S Jewkes Sold $968,500 of Shares

COO of Fidelity National Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roger S Jewkes (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of FNF on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $38.74 a share. The total sale was $968,500.

Fidelity National Financial Inc is a title insurance company. It provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. The firm also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a market cap of $11.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.980000 with a P/E ratio of 11.47 and P/S ratio of 1.17. The dividend yield of Fidelity National Financial Inc stocks is 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Fidelity National Financial Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John D Rood bought 29,100 shares of FNF stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $38.45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.38% since.

COO Roger S Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of FNF stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $38.74. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.

President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of FNF stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $38.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.

COO Roger S Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of FNF stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $38.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FNF, click here