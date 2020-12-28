Plug Power Inc (PLUG) CFO & Senior VP Paul B Middleton Sold $7.6 million of Shares

CFO & Senior VP of Plug Power Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul B Middleton (insider trades) sold 216,667 shares of PLUG on 12/24/2020 at an average price of $35.13 a share. The total sale was $7.6 million.

Plug Power Inc provides alternative energy technology. It is engaged in the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. Plug Power Inc has a market cap of $13.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.570000 with and P/S ratio of 33.94. Plug Power Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 24.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Plug Power Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO & Sr. VP Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of PLUG stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 11.9% since.

Director Maureen O Helmer sold 10,000 shares of PLUG stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 11.9% since.

COO & Sr. VP Keith Schmid sold 333,333 shares of PLUG stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $26.43. The price of the stock has increased by 27.01% since.

Director Maureen O Helmer sold 15,311 shares of PLUG stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $26.13. The price of the stock has increased by 28.47% since.

Director Gary K Willis sold 90,200 shares of PLUG stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $26.86. The price of the stock has increased by 24.98% since.

