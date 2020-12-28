  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) President and COO William E Mudd Sold $1 million of Shares

December 28, 2020 | About: CHDN +0.29%

President and COO of Churchill Downs Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William E Mudd (insider trades) sold 4,998 shares of CHDN on 12/24/2020 at an average price of $205.26 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Churchill Downs Inc is a gambling company operating the Churchill Downs racetrack. The reportable business segments are racing, casinos, twin spires, corporate, and other investments. Churchill Downs Inc has a market cap of $8.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $207.520000 with and P/S ratio of 7.85. The dividend yield of Churchill Downs Inc stocks is 0.30%. Churchill Downs Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Churchill Downs Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO William E Mudd sold 4,998 shares of CHDN stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $205.26. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.
  • President and COO William E Mudd sold 6,000 shares of CHDN stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $204.29. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.
  • President and COO William E Mudd sold 6,900 shares of CHDN stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $200.64. The price of the stock has increased by 3.43% since.
  • President and COO William E Mudd sold 6,000 shares of CHDN stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $202.97. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.

