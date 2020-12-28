Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) CFO Robert O Stephenson Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CFO of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert O Stephenson (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of OHI on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $37.28 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. It is engaged in investing in income-producing healthcare facilities, including long-term care facilities located in the United States and United Kingdom. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a market cap of $8.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.330000 with a P/E ratio of 54.10 and P/S ratio of 9.92. The dividend yield of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc stocks is 7.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert O Stephenson sold 30,000 shares of OHI stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $37.28. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Burke W Whitman bought 500 shares of OHI stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $36.1. The price of the stock has increased by 3.41% since.

