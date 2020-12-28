  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sold $1.2 million of Shares

December 28, 2020 | About: RGNX -1.68%

CFO of Regenxbio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vittal Vasista (insider trades) sold 24,500 shares of RGNX on 12/24/2020 at an average price of $50.01 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Regenxbio Inc has a market cap of $1.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.900000 with and P/S ratio of 12.64. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Regenxbio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.2% since.
  • President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of RGNX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 6.44% since.
  • President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 19.75% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Vittal Vasista sold 24,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $50.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.22% since.
  • CFO Vittal Vasista sold 37,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $40.1. The price of the stock has increased by 19.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RGNX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

