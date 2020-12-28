Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Executive Vice President & CFO Mark Guinan Sold $9.8 million of Shares

Executive Vice President & CFO of Quest Diagnostics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Guinan (insider trades) sold 81,756 shares of DGX on 12/24/2020 at an average price of $120.37 a share. The total sale was $9.8 million.

Quest Diagnostics Inc provides diagnostic testing, information, and services, providing insights that enable patients and physicians to make healthcare decisions. It provides diagnostics for insurers and healthcare information technology businesses. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a market cap of $15.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.500000 with a P/E ratio of 14.65 and P/S ratio of 1.92. The dividend yield of Quest Diagnostics Inc stocks is 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Quest Diagnostics Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Quest Diagnostics Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President & CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of DGX stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $120.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.55% since.

