National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) EVP & COO Stephen A Jr Horn Sold $588,980 of Shares

December 28, 2020 | About: NNN -0.57%

EVP & COO of National Retail Properties Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen A Jr Horn (insider trades) sold 14,000 shares of NNN on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $42.07 a share. The total sale was $588,980.

National Retail Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. Most of the company's properties are located in the Midwest, South, and Southeast of the United States. National Retail Properties Inc has a market cap of $7.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.860000 with a P/E ratio of 34.03 and P/S ratio of 10.71. The dividend yield of National Retail Properties Inc stocks is 4.96%. National Retail Properties Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated National Retail Properties Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with National Retail Properties Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & COO Stephen A Jr Horn sold 14,000 shares of NNN stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $42.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.
  • EVP & Chief Accounting Officer Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of NNN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $39.68. The price of the stock has increased by 5.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NNN, click here

.

