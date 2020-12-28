Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Chairman & CEO David A. Morken Sold $14.8 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Bandwidth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A. Morken (insider trades) sold 82,909 shares of BAND on 12/24/2020 at an average price of $178.63 a share. The total sale was $14.8 million.

Bandwidth Inc provides a cloud-based communications platform for enterprises in the United States. It offers solutions including software application programming interfaces for voice and text functionality. Bandwidth Inc has a market cap of $3.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $159.590000 with and P/S ratio of 13.15. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Bandwidth Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 82,909 shares of BAND stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $178.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lukas M. Roush sold 75 shares of BAND stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $163.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.65% since.

Director Lukas M. Roush sold 75 shares of BAND stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $160.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BAND, click here