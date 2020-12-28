Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 12/24/2020 at an average price of $123.16 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $44.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $111.400000 with and P/S ratio of 174.05. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $123.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.55% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 15,775 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $140.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.46% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $137.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.14% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $159.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 30.02% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 22,832 shares of MRNA stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $158.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $142.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.87% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $163.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 31.92% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $157.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.41% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $158.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.7% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $141.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.04% since.

