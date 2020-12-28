  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Semtech Corp (SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson Sold $1.9 million of Shares

December 28, 2020 | About: SMTC +0.26%

EVP of Semtech Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Michael Wilson (insider trades) sold 27,112 shares of SMTC on 12/24/2020 at an average price of $71.24 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Semtech Corp is a provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. These products are found in enterprise computing, communications, high-end consumer, industrial, and other end markets. Semtech Corp has a market cap of $4.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.910000 with a P/E ratio of 101.27 and P/S ratio of 8.39. Semtech Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.20% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of SMTC stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $70.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.42% since.
  • President and CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of SMTC stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $70.52. The price of the stock has increased by 1.97% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of SMTC stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $71.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.
  • EVP and CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of SMTC stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $70.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of SMTC stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $71.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.
  • EVP John Michael Wilson sold 17,888 shares of SMTC stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $71.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.
  • EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of SMTC stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $71.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.03% since.
  • Director Ye Jane Li sold 7,500 shares of SMTC stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $71.02. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.
  • EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 13,332 shares of SMTC stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $70.76. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SMTC, click here

