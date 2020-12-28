  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Adams Street Partners Llc Buys Health Catalyst Inc, GSX Techedu Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Paylocity Holding Corp, Q2 Holdings Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

December 28, 2020 | About: HCAT -0.33% GSX -7.36% TDOC -4.87% CRSP +0.26% PD -3.99% FUTU +2.72% WORK -0.8% DOCU -6.42% EPZM +0.26% ZUO +2.44%

Investment company Adams Street Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Health Catalyst Inc, GSX Techedu Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, PagerDuty Inc, sells Paylocity Holding Corp, Q2 Holdings Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc, Epizyme Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Street Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Adams Street Partners Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+street+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC
  1. Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 863,200 shares, 36.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.18%
  2. Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 23,694,465 shares, 20.18% of the total portfolio.
  3. Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) - 777,562 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.84%
  4. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) - 3,502,425 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio.
  5. Aptinyx Inc (APTX) - 5,305,872 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
New Purchase: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 201,548 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: GSX Techedu Inc (GSX)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 51,131 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $197.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 20,377 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $88.47. The stock is now traded at around $168.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 22,163 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,689 shares as of 2020-09-30.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $40.3, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,015 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45.

Sold Out: Epizyme Inc (EPZM)

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $13.42.

Sold Out: Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Zuora Inc. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $11.58.



