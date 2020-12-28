MERGER ALERT - FSRV, NPA, and STIC.U: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Agreement Announcement: December 18, 2020

Transaction Details: Upon completion of the transaction the combined company (the "Company") will operate as Katapult and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "KPLT". The public stockholders of FinServ will own 26% of post-close KPLT.

To learn more about the FSRV investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/finserv-acquisition-corp-information-request-form

New Providence Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NPA)

Merger Announcement: December 17, 2020

Transaction Details: Upon completion of the transaction AST SpaceMobile will become a publicly traded company, and it is expected that its common stock will be listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol "ASTS" upon closing the transaction. The public stockholders of New Providence will own 13% of post-close AST.

To learn more about the NPA investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/new-providence-acquisition-corp-information-request-form



Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:STIC.U)

Merger Announcement: December 17, 2020

Transaction Details: Upon completion of the transaction, Barkbox, Inc. will become a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, "BARK". The public stockholders of Northern Star will own 12.6% of the post-close BARK.

To learn more about the STIC.U investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/northern-star-acquisition-corp-information-request-form

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

[email protected]

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: