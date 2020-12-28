Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present virtually at the 39Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hologic.com[/url]. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit [url="]www.hologic.com[/url]SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005229/en/