Tilly's, Inc. to Present at the ICR Conference 2021

December 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:TLYS +3.07%


Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) today announced that the company will be presenting at the virtual ICR Conference 2021 on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer,will host the presentation in a fireside chat format. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.tillys.com[/url].



About Tillys



Tillys is a leading, destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive selection of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 239 total stores, including one RSQ-branded pop-up store and one RSQ Skate store, cross 33 states, as well as its website, [url="]www.tillys.com[/url].

