  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the CJS Securities Investor Conference

December 28, 2020 | About: PRIM -0.18%

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced that its senior management will be participating virtually in the CJS Securities 21st Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Presentation slides will be posted that same day to the Company’s “Investor Relations” section of its website, www.prim.com, before the opening of trading.

ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.prim.com.

For additional information, contact:

Brook Wootton
Vice President, Investor Relations
Primoris Services Corporation, 214-545-6773
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODExODE1NyMzODk3Nzg2IzIwMDgwODY=
08f24ac2-47cd-4c6a-8207-6c582dc385fa

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)