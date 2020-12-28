  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
McKesson Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date and Participation in January Conferences

December 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:MCK +2.07%


McKesson Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:MCK) will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review its financial results.



Additionally, McKesson management will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 13th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 and the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.



The live webcast for each event will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.mckesson.com[/url], along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables and slide presentation.



About McKesson Corporation



McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “[url="]Most+Admired+Company[/url]” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “[url="]Best+Place+to+Work[/url]” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top [url="]military-friendly+company[/url] by Military Friendly. For more information, visit [url="]www.mckesson.com[/url].

