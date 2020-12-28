AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 01/07/2021 01/08/2021 01/15/2021 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 01/07/2021 01/08/2021 01/15/2021 $0.05326 per share of investment income







The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

