The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) President and CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sold $874,835 of Shares

President and CEO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Terry Green (insider trades) sold 928 shares of TTD on 12/24/2020 at an average price of $942.71 a share. The total sale was $874,835.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $39.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $832.620000 with a P/E ratio of 285.14 and P/S ratio of 55.22. The Trade Desk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 129.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Trade Desk Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of TTD stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $949.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of TTD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $958.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.11% since.

Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 31,049 shares of TTD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $934.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.86% since.

Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of TTD stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $923.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.83% since.

Director Brian John Stempeck sold 13,007 shares of TTD stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $915.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.01% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Susan Vobejda sold 5,701 shares of TTD stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $871.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.5% since.

