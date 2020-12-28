  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) President and CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sold $874,835 of Shares

December 28, 2020 | About: TTD -10.64%

President and CEO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Terry Green (insider trades) sold 928 shares of TTD on 12/24/2020 at an average price of $942.71 a share. The total sale was $874,835.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $39.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $832.620000 with a P/E ratio of 285.14 and P/S ratio of 55.22. The Trade Desk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 129.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Trade Desk Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of TTD stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $942.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.68% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of TTD stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $949.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of TTD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $958.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.11% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 31,049 shares of TTD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $934.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.86% since.
  • Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of TTD stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $923.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.83% since.
  • Director Brian John Stempeck sold 13,007 shares of TTD stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $915.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.01% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Susan Vobejda sold 5,701 shares of TTD stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $871.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TTD, click here

.

