SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds UROV, WTRE, EIGI, and TNAV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

December 28, 2020 | About: NAS:EIGI +0.11% NAS:TNAV +0.21% NAS:UROV -0.06% NAS:WTRE -0.03%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., UROV's majority shareholder that currently owns 72% of the company's outstanding common shares. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $16.25 in cash for each share of UROV common stock that they own. If you own UROV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/urov/

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Arch Capital Group Ltd. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $31.10 in cash for each share of WTRE common stock that they own. If you own WTRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wtre/

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, EIGI shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash for each share of EIGI common stock that they hold. If you own EIGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/EIGI/

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by V99, Inc., a corporation led by TNAV's President and CEO HP Jin. TNAV shareholders will receive only $4.80 for each share of TNAV that they hold, which appears to significantly undervalue TNAV especially in light of the conflicts inherent in the transaction. If you own TNAV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tnav/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-urov-wtre-eigi-and-tnav-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301198826.html

