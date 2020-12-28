  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by Utility-Scale PV Projects in Australia

December 28, 2020 | About: NYSE:JKS -4.64%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 28, 2020

SHANGHAI, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced that according to the data available on Australia National Electricity Market Dashboard, Google Data Studio, the modules deployed by JinkoSolar for utility scale solar farms in Australia are currently generating almost 550 MW AC, more than one third of the combined capacity of solar PV installations in Australia utility sector, which reaches approximately 1.5GW not including hybrid power plants. This important achievement confirms JinkoSolar as a leading company in Australia utility market and once Sunraysia, Glenrowan, Jemalong and Batchelor NT power plants will be connected to the grid, the total capacity generated thanks to JinkoSolar high-efficiency modules will hit 1 GW AC.

Anita Li, General Manager of JinkoSolar APAC, commented, "We are very proud that JinkoSolar high-efficiency modules power more than one third of the total capacity generated by utility projects in Australia. This achievement validates our efforts and the customer recognition from the market means a lot to us. As one of the biggest PV module manufacturers globally, our teams have been actively seeking new opportunities to contribute to local electrical power system and will continue to provide innovative technology based products and optimized operation to push the development of renewable energy in Australia."

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-high-efficiency-modules-power-more-than-one-third-of-the-capacity-generated-by-utility-scale-pv-projects-in-australia-301198867.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar


