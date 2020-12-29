  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Titan Machinery Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2021 ICR Conference

December 29, 2020 | About: TITN +0.47%

WEST FARGO, N.D., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. ( TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today announced that David Meyer, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Kalvoda, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer; and Bryan Knutson, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 2021 ICR Conference.

The conference will be held January 11-14, 2021 in a virtual format. The Titan Machinery management team will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:30 pm Eastern time.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
ICR, Inc.
John Mills, [email protected]
Managing Partner
646-277-1254

ti?nf=ODExNzIyNyMzODk1MjI2IzIwMDgwNzQ=
e4019467-c45c-4cc7-bc77-6bd34c53d2a9

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)