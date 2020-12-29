Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Additional Retail Availability of its Patented Hourglass by Grapefruit(TM) Disruptive Time Release THC+Cannabinoid-loaded Delivery Cream in Greater Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB:GPFT) ("Grapefruit" or the "Company"), a fully licensed California-based cannabis company, is pleased to announce today that its patented "Hourglass by Grapefruit™" time release THC + Cannabinoid infused topical delivery cream is now available at additional licensed retail cannabis locations in Greater Los Angeles, California.

Since, December 23, 2020, Hourglass by Grapefruit™ has been available to the public at a well-respected traditional brick and mortar dispensary, Apothecary420, located in Sherman Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles, California (https://www.apothecarycollective.com/home). The Company continues to rapidly expand the number of California cannabis retailers who will carry the breakout Hourglass by Grapefruit™ topical cream in the California retail market.

Hourglass by Grapefruit™ is manufactured under stringent standards only at Grapefruit's California approved laboratory located 15 miles north of Downtown Palm Springs, California in the Coachillin Industrial Cultivation & Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, California. Hourglass by Grapefruit™ is manufactured exclusively at Grapefruit's Coachillin facility by highly trained Grapefruit personnel and is available to the public only through Grapefruit authorized retailers. There is simply no other way possible for the public to obtain the benefits of the disruptive Hourglass experience. The smokeless, edible free age of Hourglass is now upon us. Accept no substitutes. The Company will provide retail outlet locations as they come online in January and February. The Company will soon begin to release unrehearsed stunning product testimonials from Hourglass early adopters and will continue to do so throughout the Spring.

To learn more about Grapefruit's new sustained-release Hourglass™ THC + Cannabinoid Topical Delivery Cream, please watch this promotional video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cU9MJMgH1w&feature=youtu.be and visit our website at: https://grapefruitblvd.com/hourglass/

To learn more about Grapefruit, please visit our website at: https://grapefruitblvd.com/investor-relations/

About GRAPEFRUIT

Grapefruit's corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/. To learn more about Grapefruit's Sugar Stoned branded line of cannabis and CBD infused edibles, please visit us at https://sugarstoned.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Grapefruit cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit's business, including, without limitation: the company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bradley Yourist

[email protected]

18776 Blue Dream Crossing, Unit LL1 53-07

Desert Hot Springs, California 92240

(760) 205-1382

https://grapefruitblvd.com/

