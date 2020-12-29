Extraordinary General Meeting in Haldex AB

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, 29 December 2020, Haldex AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting. Due to Covid-19, the Extraordinary General Meeting was held without any physical presence and shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights only by digital voting in advance (postal voting). The General Meeting resolved to elect two additional board members to the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting resolved to approve of the joint proposal by AFA Sjukförsäkrings AB, AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB, Athanase Industrial Partner and Fjärde AP-fonden to appoint Detlef Borghardt and Dzeki Mackinovski as new members of the board.

Hereafter, the Board of Directors consists of a total of seven elected board members; Stefan Charette (Chairman), Helene Svahn (member and CEO), Viveka Ekberg, Håkan Karlsson, Catharina Modahl Nilsson, Detlef Borghardt and Dzeki Mackinovski.

For further information, please visit, https://www.haldex.com/sv/corporate, or contact:

Helene Svahn, President & CEO

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 418-47 60 00

This information is information that Haldex AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to NASDAQ Stockholm's Rule book for Issuers. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above-mentioned contact person, on 29 December, 2020 at 12:45 CET.

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2200 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 5 billion SEK.

This document is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between the versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

