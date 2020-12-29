STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- La Loirais is a handysize dry bulk vessel built in 2018 and employed on a long-term charter to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs ("LDA").

LDA has declared an option to sell La Loirais to an unrelated third party and the transaction was completed today. Ocean Yield ASA will receive proceeds of USD 16.2 million and record a small book profit from the sale.

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ocean-yield/r/sale-of-handysize-dry-bulk-vessel,c3262482

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sale-of-handysize-dry-bulk-vessel-301198920.html

SOURCE Ocean Yield