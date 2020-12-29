Invitae to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer of Invitae, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern/7:50 a.m. Pacific. Following the company presentation, management will participate in a virtual breakout session at 11:10 a.m. Eastern/8:10 a.m. Pacific.

The 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is being held virtually via webinar. A live webcast of both the presentation and the breakout session may be accessed at the following direct link or by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com .

Public listeners can access an audio and slide recording of the session, which will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and breakout session on the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com .

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com .

