Valeo Pharma Announces DTC Eligibility for the Trading of Its Shares on the US OTCQB Market

MONTREAL, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

"We are pleased to have secured DTC eligibility to facilitate the trading of our common shares for U.S investors and brokerage firms. This will allow for faster execution and improved liquidity which will help with broadening our investor base", said Steve Saviuk, President and CEO.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

Valeo has also engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads"), a full service advertising agency, to provide digital media services, vendor management, marketing and data analytics services to Valeo and has budgeted USD $250,000 for such services over an expected 12 month period. Neither Native Ads or any of its directors and officers own any securities in Valeo.



About Valeo Pharma



Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has the full capability and complete infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time

