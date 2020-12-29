  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
3 Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Earnings Line

They could be value opportunities

December 29, 2020 | About: EPD -0.38% CEO -3.51% GD -1.52%

Value investors may want to consider the following stocks, as their share prices are trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line. This suggests that they could be undervalued. Sell-side analysts on Wall Street have also issued positive ratings for these stocks.

Enterprise Products Partners LP

The first stock to consider is Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), a Houston, Texas-based oil and gas midstream operator.

The below chart shows that the share price ($19.74 at close on Dec. 28) is currently trading 36% below the Peter Lynch earnings line.

The stock price lost 29.2% over the past year through Monday, determining a market capitalization of $43.09 billion and a 52-week range of $10.27 to $29.22.

Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that the share price will trade higher over the next 12 months, rising 28.3% up to the average target price of $25.32 per share. The stock has an average buy recommendation rating.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength and 7 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.

Blackstone Group L.P. dominates the group of top fund holders of the company as it holds 3.21% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Harvest Fund Advisors LLC with 2.57% and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with 1.91%.

CNOOC Ltd

The second stock to consider is CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO), a Hong Kong-based explorer and producer of oil and gas with operating activities primarily in China and North America.

The below chart shows that the stock price ($96.90 per share as of Dec. 28) is currently standing 50.63% below the Peter Lynch earnings line.

The stock price has decreased by 41.22% over the past year through Monday, determining a market capitalization of $43.26 billion and a 52-week range of $81.11 to $181.13.

Wall Street sell-side analysts forecast that the share price will outperform within a year, hitting a $137.03 average target price, which would be a 41.4% upside from Monday's closing price. The stock has an average buy recommendation rating.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the financial strength and 7 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.

Jim Simons and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP are amid the largest top fund holders of the company, owning 0.25% and 0.18%, respectively, of shares outstanding.

General Dynamics Corp

The third stock to consider is General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD), a Falls Church, Virginia-based aerospace and defense company.

The below chart illustrates that the stock price ($148.72 per share at close on Dec. 28) is currently trading 10% below the Peter Lynch earnings line.

The stock price lost 15.5% over the past year through Monday, which determined a market capitalization of $42.68 billion and a 52-week range of $100.55 to $190.08.

The share price is expected to perform well over the next 12 months, as Wall Street gives the stock an average target price of $163.45 and an overweight recommendation rating.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the financial strength and of 7 out of 10 to the profitability of the company.

LONGVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC leads the group of the company's top fund holders, owning 11.22% of shares outstanding. It is followed by VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.18% and Newport Trust Co with 6.77%.

Disclosure: I have no position in any security mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. I hold a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

