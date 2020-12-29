Kratos Awarded Contract Modification Valued at $22 Million to Provide Satellite Command and Control System Sustainment

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has received a delivery order valued at $22 million and funded at $11.8 million for satellite and communication system products, hardware and equipment. This modification is against a previously-awarded contract.



This award is for mission activity and maneuver planning, telemetry processing, commanding, orbit and attitude management, resource management, space vehicle and ground system simulation, security, support planning and execution, training and testing. The modification will now sustain new capability such as virtualization, additional satellite constellation capacity and cybersecurity enhancements. Satellite state-of-health operations include launch, early orbit, on-orbit, anomaly resolution, disposal, and backup operations.

"Kratos is one of the few commercial companies that can offer this mix of cutting edge technical solutions, products and services to support mission-specific requirements of defense applications,” said Phil Carrai, President of the Kratos Space, Training and Cyber Division. “Especially during this time of increasingly congested and contested space operations, we are pleased to continue support to the U.S. military with products and tailored solutions for protected, resilient military satellite operations.”

Due to customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this contract award.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

