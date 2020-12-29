  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming J.P. Morgan Investor Conference

December 29, 2020 | About: TRHC -1.02%

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), today announced CEO, Chairman and Founder, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D.; Co-Founder, President, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD; Chief Sales Officer, Kevin Boesen; and Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams, will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021.

The TRHC presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST. An audio replay of the presentation will be available at https://ir.tabularasahealthcare.com/.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) provides patient medication safety solutions empowering pharmacists and prescribers to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. Utilizing its proprietary medication decision science technology, MedWise™, TRHC improves patient outcomes, reduces hospitalizations, and lowers healthcare costs. TRHC also provides an extensive clinical pharmacy and telepharmacy network across the U.S. Our solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Investor Relations Contact:
Frank Sparacino
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
[email protected]
T: (312) 451-2157

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Media Contact:
Dianne Semingson
[email protected]
T: (215) 870-0829

