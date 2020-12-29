  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Five Below, Inc. Announces Participation in Virtual ICR Conference 2021

December 29, 2020 | About: FIVE +1.18%

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, today announced that management will participate in the virtual ICR Conference 2021. Joel Anderson, President and CEO, and Ken Bull, CFO, are currently scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live at http://investor.fivebelow.com/. An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

The company plans to release its holiday sales results on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 before the market open.

About Five Below:
Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, we make it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,000 stores in 38 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com!

Investor Contact:
Five Below, Inc.
Christiane Pelz
215-207-2658
[email protected]

