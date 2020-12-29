  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Par Pacific Holdings Management to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

December 29, 2020 | About: PARR +0.15%

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that members of its management team will present at the 3rd Annual Mizuho Virtual Refining Conference on January 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm CT. They will also participate in a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2021 on January 7, 2021 at 9:30 am CT and host 1x1 sessions with investors throughout the day. The most current investor presentation is available on the investor relations section of Par Pacific’s website at www.parpacific.com.

About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

For more information contact:
Ashimi Patel
Manager, Investor Relations
(832) 916-3355
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODExODIyOSMzODk4MTQ2IzIwMDgyODU=
575ee1e0-9559-490e-8527-7bdbb1750819

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)