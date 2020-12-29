  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in the ICR Conference 2021

December 29, 2020 | About: OXM -0.19%

ATLANTA, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the ICR Conference 2021 to be held virtually January 11 - 14, 2021.

About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact:Anne M. Shoemaker
Telephone:(404) 653-1455
E-mail:[email protected]
