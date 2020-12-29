  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results January 25th

December 29, 2020 | About: SFBS -1.77%

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. ( SFBS) is scheduled to announce earnings and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on January 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET. The news release will be available at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, January 25, 2021 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.servisfirstbancshares.com. A replay of the call will be available until February 5, 2021.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
[email protected]

