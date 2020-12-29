Fitness Is An Essential Component Of Overall Health And Wellness: New National Survey Finds That 91 Percent Of Americans With A New Year's Resolution For 2021 Set One Tied To Fitness

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to break free from 2020 and get moving in 2021 with a special offer to join for $0 enrollment, then $10 a month with no commitment from January 1 – 7. As we get back into our fitness routines in the New Year, Planet Fitness wants everyone to stay active and healthy in a clean, safe and comfortable environment. Find the nearest club or join online here.

In reflecting on 2020, Planet Fitness set out to understand how Americans feel about New Year's resolutions and which ones are most top-of-mind moving forward. The Judgement Free Zone® commissioned a national study*, which identified that more than four in five (84 percent) of those surveyed plan to make at least one resolution in 2021, with fitness and overall health and wellness being key priorities. Additional survey insights include:

Fitness is Essential. Nine in 10 (91 percent) Americans with a resolution in mind are setting one specific to fitness in the New Year. Among those doing so say it's because they want to be healthier (72 percent), feel better about themselves (61 percent), reduce stress (54 percent), look better (53 percent) or make positive changes in their lives (53 percent).



"Motivation is one of the biggest obstacles to fitness and after such a difficult year, it's more important than ever to break free from 2020 and start 2021 with hope and optimism. We encourage everyone to get moving and experience all the physical and mental benefits that exercise offers," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "Planet Fitness will continue to provide a safe and Judgement Free environment for our members to support them on their fitness journeys and help them achieve their goals. We invite everyone into our spacious fitness facilities to see how committed we are to our members' well-being in a clean and welcoming environment."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. Planet Fitness' top priority has always been keeping its members and employees safe. New and returning members alike will see first-hand the enhanced safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:



Touchless check-in (simply download the free Planet Fitness mobile app, answer the COVID-19 wellness questions and scan your digital key tag to check in at the front desk)

A crowd meter on the Planet Fitness mobile app that allows members to check the club capacity in real-time before leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use – just look for the yellow flags throughout the floor

Social Fitnessing™ in which some cardio machines and equipment are marked out of use so members have ample space and separation for physical distancing

Requiring masks except while actively working out and in accordance with local restrictions

Employees receiving daily temperature checks and personal protective equipment, including having to wear a mask at all times

In addition, Planet Fitness' free mobile app, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 500 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Online survey conducted by Kelton Global to 1,003 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

