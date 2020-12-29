  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Universal Security Instruments Comments on Unusual Trading Activity

December 29, 2020 | About: AMEX:UUU +73.05%

PR Newswire

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 29, 2020

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) released the following statement regarding recent market activity in the Company's stock:

In view of the unusual market activity in the Company's stock, the New York Stock Exchange halted trading in the Company's stock today and contacted the Company in accordance with the NYSE's usual practice. Normally, the Company does not comment on market activity or rumors. However, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change or development in its business and operations that would account for the recent increase in the share price and trading volume of the Company's stock.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 50-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly

Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, CEO
Universal Security Instruments, Inc.
410-363-3000, Ext. 224
or
Don Hunt, Tyler Deur
Lambert & Co.
616-233-0500

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-security-instruments-comments-on-unusual-trading-activity-301199025.html

SOURCE Universal Security Instruments, Inc.


