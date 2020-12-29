The Gold Standard in Women's Beauty Devices Gets a Facelift, Goes Global

WAYNE, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finishing Touch Flawless™, the Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CHD) beauty brand, and maker of the #1 selling women's facial hair removal device in the U.S. for 4 years running, has announced the launch of its new and improved facial hair removal device and simultaneous worldwide distribution. The newest edition of the Flawless™ device dons a double-halo 18-karat gold-plated floating head that works faster in removing hair and contours more smoothly over the structure of a woman's face.

Finishing Touch Flawless Goes Global!

Hayley Parisi, brand manager of Finishing Touch Flawless, shared that the old archaic hair removal methods like plucking, depilatories, and waxing "are not skin-friendly" and can actually age skin faster than removing hair from the surface of the skin. "Our new Flawless™ device," explained Parisi, "uses an advanced double-halo technology that gently erases hair from the surface of the skin – and it's faster and easier than before."

"We recognize that everyone is different and uses the device differently. It's part of the reason for the upgrade." According to Parisi, the new contouring head allows you to instantly remove unwanted hair and peach fuzz from tough areas like around the cheek bones and jawline, the neck, and even the forehead. The device head is also slightly smaller in size, so it's efficient on the upper lip and temples. Said Parisi, "It's painless, skin friendly, and won't leave redness or irritation behind. No downtime."

The global launch kicks off with the brand's new commercial campaign featuring actor, director, and collaborative partner, Halle Berry. The 30-second spot, "F-Words," ends with Berry encouraging women to define their own beauty with "Be You. Be Flawless."

Finishing Touch Flawless is dermatologist approved, hypoallergenic, safe on all skin types and tones, and gentle enough to use every day. Available at FlawlessBeauty.com and fine retail stores for $19.99, the device is battery operated and great for the vanity or on the go.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc .

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks.

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores, such as Cosmopolitan, drug store retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the spa, dermatologist office, or salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

