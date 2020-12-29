Voyager Digital Responds to System Outage

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

- Internal Process and Procedures prevented attempted threat to system -

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, successfully prevented a cyber attack on its website and as part of its process and procedures in order to secure customer information and customer funds the platform was promptly shut down. The Company's detection systems worked as planned and all customer funds and information are secure.

"With a highly experienced team that has previously built successful online brokerages, we know the importance of having robust and highly secure systems to counter cyber attacks. With our rapid growth to date bringing the business into the spotlight, we are fully prepared for such events and in this case have acted swiftly to prevent any impact on the business.

"Customer funds and security are of the utmost importance to Voyager. Whilst all funds and crypto are secure we have had to temporarily halt trading on the platform and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank our clients for their patience," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "We caught the attempted intrusion quickly and took the system down immediately to protect customer assets and information."

Voyager will be up and running shortly as the team resets all the systems. Voyager will continue to evaluate its protection and monitoring on a regular basis to prevent attacks and future risk of cyber incidents.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

