Voyager Digital Resumes Normal Operations - App Back Online

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

- System Up and Running for Trading -

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, is pleased to report that it has resumed normal operations as of approximately 9:30 AM EST today. Voyager's systems are up and running for trading.

As a part of our security and safety procedures, all users were logged out of the app and will be required to log back in to access their account. The vast majority of users will be able to access the app, a small subset of users may experience a slight delay in connecting as the system fully reboots.

"Our team took rapid and incredible actions to restore our systems so Voyager members can have all the services they expect," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "I would like to thank our customers for their patience while our system was offline. As part of our process and procedures upon detecting a threat, we promptly shut down the system in order to secure customer funds and information. Our detection and security systems worked as planned and all customer funds and personal data remain safe.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

